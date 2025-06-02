Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.2 billion-$10.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.3 billion.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CPB opened at $34.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Campbell’s has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell’s will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas raised Campbell’s to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Campbell’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Campbell’s from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Campbell’s

In related news, EVP Charles A. Brawley III sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $99,994.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,727.70. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Campbell’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 3.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 333.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 40.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell’s in the first quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 4.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 660,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,369,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Campbell’s

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

