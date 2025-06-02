Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 232,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 461,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Bridge Investment Group by 107.1% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Institutional investors own 52.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Bridge Investment Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bridge Investment Group from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. Bridge Investment Group has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bridge Investment Group Company Profile

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also

