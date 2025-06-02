BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Up 68.4% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the April 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUA. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 173,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 13,261 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,004,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after buying an additional 124,464 shares during the period. 20.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniAssets Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.22. 45,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $12.69.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniAssets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.