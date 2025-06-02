BITICA COIN (BDCC) Reaches One Day Volume of $10.29

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded flat against the US dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $728.00 million and $10.29 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00003077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00018428 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00002434 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BITICA COIN

BDCC is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,212,811,216 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is www.thebitica.io. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.03997178 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.thebitica.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

