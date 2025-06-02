Bennett Associates Wealth Management Has $307,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Bennett Associates Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Bennett Associates Wealth Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 303.6% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 176,792 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 3,266 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,145,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $197,531,000 after purchasing an additional 463,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,300. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $195.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.66.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 113.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.