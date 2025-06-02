Barclays Cuts Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Price Target to $71.00

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $73.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EVRG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.19.

Evergy Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $66.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

