Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

BSAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,990,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter worth $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 140.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Banco Santander-Chile by 31.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 43,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 457.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 87,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

BSAC stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.77. 338,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,067. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.58.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $767.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.38 billion. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 19.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were paid a $1.349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

