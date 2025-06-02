AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 206,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.5 days.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of AZNCF stock opened at $143.20 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $175.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $139.14.

About AstraZeneca

Further Reading

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

