Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Associated Capital Group stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.12. Associated Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $43.85.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 336.45% and a return on equity of 4.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.45 per share, with a total value of $67,304.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $89,021. Company insiders own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Capital Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 11,616.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management services; and operates a direct investment business. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

