ASP Isotopes (NASDAQ:ASPI) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.17. 841,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 2,608,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of ASP Isotopes from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.43. The stock has a market cap of $547.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 3.40.

In related news, CEO Paul Elliot Mann sold 316,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $1,779,662.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,315,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,112,851.48. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Ainscow sold 66,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $383,329.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,553,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,931,624.50. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,667 shares of company stock worth $4,358,502. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in ASP Isotopes in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ASP Isotopes by 84.8% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ASP Isotopes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ASP Isotopes by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASP Isotopes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

ASP Isotopes Inc, a development stage advanced materials company, focuses on the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of isotopes. It engages in the production and commercialization of Molybdenum-100, a non-radioactive isotope for the medical industry; Carbon-14; and Silicon-28. The company is also developing Quantum Enrichment technology to produce Ytterbium-176, Nickel-64, Lithium 6, Lithium7, and Uranium-235.

