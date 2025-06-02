ASD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.33 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, ASD has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $14.29 million and $1.33 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00003016 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00018481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00002420 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.02205036 USD and is up 3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,357,627.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.