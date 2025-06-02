Arweave Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $417,776,135,639.64 Billion (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.37 or 0.00006110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $417,776,135,639.64 billion and $20.89 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104,437.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00383936 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.34 or 0.00032000 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000040 BTC.
Arweave Profile
Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 65,652,466 coins and its circulating supply is 9,223,372,036,854,775,807 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.
