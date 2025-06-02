Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVGE opened at $74.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91. The stock has a market cap of $527.78 million, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis All Equity Markets ETF has a one year low of $61.77 and a one year high of $76.92.

Avantis All Equity Markets ETF Profile

The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks long-term capital appreciation through investments in equity portfolios holding a wide variety of securities with higher expected returns.

