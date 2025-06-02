Arlington Financial Advisors LLC Has $18.09 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arlington Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,659 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $18,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

