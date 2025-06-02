Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 999,700 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the April 30th total of 709,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.6 days.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZAF opened at $48.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $23.40 and a twelve month high of $52.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Aritzia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aritzia in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

