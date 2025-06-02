Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $87.11 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a market capitalization of $87.11 million and $1.43 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0872 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges.
Ardor Coin Profile
ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,466,231 coins. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
