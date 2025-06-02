Anderson Hoagland & Co. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EUFN. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Trading Up 0.0%

EUFN opened at $31.75 on Monday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $21.04 and a 1-year high of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

