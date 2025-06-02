American National Bank & Trust Sells 10,533 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

American National Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,533 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.0% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 39,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 40.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,197.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 330,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

Shares of AOS opened at $64.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.96. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

