American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Integrity Insurance Group (NYSE:AII – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.21% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised American Integrity Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

NYSE AII opened at $16.50 on Monday. American Integrity Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $19.45.

We are a profitable and growing insurance group headquartered in Tampa, Florida. Through our insurance carrier subsidiary, American Integrity Insurance Company of Florida, Inc (“AIICFL”), we provide personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners as well as coverage for vacant dwellings and investment properties, predominantly in Florida.

