Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Short Interest Update

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, a decline of 38.6% from the April 30th total of 79,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 468,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Allianz Stock Up 0.2%
OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $39.60 on Monday. Allianz has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08.
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). Allianz had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $60.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Allianz will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Allianz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, May 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of Allianz to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Allianz from a “strong sell” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company’s Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
