Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,544,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,038,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,909,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 271,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after buying an additional 196,038 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $34,360,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in ONEOK by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 15,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OKE opened at $80.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.19. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $118.07. The company has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.69.

Get Our Latest Report on ONEOK

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.