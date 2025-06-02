71,129 Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Purchased by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173,293 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $389,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,544,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,428,000 after buying an additional 3,731,847 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,992.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 2,454,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,880 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.63 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2592 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

