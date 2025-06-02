180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Stock Performance
Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coterra Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.
Coterra Energy Profile
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.