180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total value of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Deshazer sold 35,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.62, for a total value of $941,735.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,617.40. This trade represents a 21.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Coterra Energy stock opened at $24.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.33.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

