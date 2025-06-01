Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Centene by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $55.03 and a 12 month high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.38. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $46.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNC. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Centene from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Recommended Stories

