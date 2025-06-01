Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,658,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,339,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,411,992,000 after buying an additional 3,307,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,369,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,742,000 after buying an additional 238,131 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 932.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,734,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,218,000 after buying an additional 14,210,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,914,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,338,000 after buying an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1%

WFC opened at $74.62 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $242.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

