Woodstock Corp Acquires 1,691 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Woodstock Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,742 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Shell were worth $10,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell by 930.2% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.81. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $58.55 and a 12-month high of $74.46. The firm has a market cap of $197.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 65.90%.

Shell announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.35.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

