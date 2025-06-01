Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,564.97 ($21.06) and traded as high as GBX 1,602 ($21.56). Wizz Air shares last traded at GBX 1,589.17 ($21.38), with a volume of 492,412 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($30.95) to GBX 2,400 ($32.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,564.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,498.96.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,414 ($19.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,413.30 ($11,320.37). Company insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

