Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 55,630 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.32% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $25,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZION. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.49 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

