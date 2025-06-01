Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 99,943 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 922,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Avantor were worth $19,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 106.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantor by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $12.91 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph R. Massaro purchased 8,100 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.30 per share, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,967.40. This trade represents a 30.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 83,100 shares of company stock worth $1,027,630 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Avantor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avantor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

