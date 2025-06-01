Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,815,571 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 82.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 389,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815,571 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $23,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.55.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.31. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The firm has a market cap of $87.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.