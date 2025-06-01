Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) by 57.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,504 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 889,392 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.34% of AtriCure worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,751 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 110,671 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AtriCure from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

AtriCure Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of AtriCure stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.62. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.11. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $123.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AtriCure news, Director Karen Prange sold 6,100 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $232,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,603.36. The trade was a 25.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 2,500 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,512. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

(Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.