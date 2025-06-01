Wellington Management Group LLP Has $24.98 Million Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 930,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,135 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 8.36% of BayCom worth $24,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BayCom by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in BayCom by 3,097.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in BayCom in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BayCom by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in BayCom by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCML opened at $26.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.44 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.54. BayCom Corp has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85.

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.07 million. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. Research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from BayCom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group lowered shares of BayCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

In other BayCom news, CEO George J. Guarini sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $742,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,872.50. This represents a 36.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

