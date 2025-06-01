Wellington Management Group LLP Has $21.60 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,302,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,900 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $21,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HTBK. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,181,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,881,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,392,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,823,000 after buying an additional 130,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $569.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.77. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.89 million. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Heritage Commerce

Insider Transactions at Heritage Commerce

In other news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,628.71. This trade represents a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Heritage Commerce

(Free Report)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.