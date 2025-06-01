Wellington Management Group LLP Has $20.04 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $20,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 39,610,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,880,000 after buying an additional 7,053,066 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,803,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,654,000 after buying an additional 228,863 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,614,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,367,000 after buying an additional 230,105 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,812,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,948,000 after purchasing an additional 902,466 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $654,751,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.3194 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 63.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $46.00 target price on Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

