Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 673,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 2.52% of AdvanSix worth $19,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Price Performance

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.58.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $32.00 target price on AdvanSix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price target on AdvanSix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdvanSix

In other AdvanSix news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 4,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $88,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,713.12. The trade was a 9.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Profile

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

