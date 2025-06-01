Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM)

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,390,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,969,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INGM. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ingram Micro in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Ingram Micro alerts:

Ingram Micro Stock Down 2.2%

INGM stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.31.

Ingram Micro Increases Dividend

Ingram Micro ( NYSE:INGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ingram Micro Holding Corp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Ingram Micro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th.

Ingram Micro announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGM has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ingram Micro from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingram Micro presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingram Micro Holding Corp. (NYSE:INGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingram Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingram Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.