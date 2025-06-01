Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 44,026 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,026 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Church & Dwight worth $23,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 408,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,752,000 after buying an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 34,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3%

Church & Dwight stock opened at $98.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.99 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.74.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 50.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Dierker purchased 7,950 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.66 per share, for a total transaction of $752,547.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,448.28. The trade was a 94.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Read purchased 3,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,505 shares in the company, valued at $506,845.35. This represents a 119.76% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,230 shares of company stock worth $9,197,884 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.