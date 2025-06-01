Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.63. Approximately 8,794,779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 10,961,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.
Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.50 and a beta of -0.07.
Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:BULL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.37 million for the quarter.
About Webull Corporation – Class A Ordinary Shares
Webull Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It offers trading, wealth management product distribution, market data and information, user community, and investor education. The company was founded by An Quan Wang in 2016 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.
