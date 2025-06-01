Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 37,364 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,364 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 135.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 87 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $307.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day moving average of $303.43. The company has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.91. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $297.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $328.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.25.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

