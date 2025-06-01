Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,012 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 540.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,724.34. This trade represents a 41.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $512.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $356.14 and a 52-week high of $530.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $437.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.25 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.