Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 145.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,375 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Amcor worth $10,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 2,064.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amcor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.69. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. Amcor’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.07%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

