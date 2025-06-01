Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 319,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,343 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $13,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PJUL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $725,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

BATS PJUL opened at $41.81 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $42.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

