Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $9,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,244,000 after purchasing an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,775 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after purchasing an additional 308,168 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $231.38 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $180.65 and a 1 year high of $245.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.62.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

