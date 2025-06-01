Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $694.7 billion-$701.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $701.9 billion.

Walmart Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE WMT opened at $98.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $788.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $105.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $2,815,113.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,451,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,896,799.42. This represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock worth $12,615,864. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,849 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

