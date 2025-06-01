Wallace Advisory Group LLC Buys 853 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its position in shares of Boeing by 473.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,565,337 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $268,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,417 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 15,368 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $903,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Boeing by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,815 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.45. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $212.28. The firm has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.35.

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,860.24. This represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

