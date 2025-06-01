Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $11.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 203,844 shares.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile
AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.
