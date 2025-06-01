Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.36 and traded as low as $11.90. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 203,844 shares.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36.

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,491,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 231,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

