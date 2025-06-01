Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Bought by Profit Investment Management LLC

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 59.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,055 shares during the quarter. Viking Therapeutics comprises 2.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKTX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,715,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,629,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,704,000 after buying an additional 17,046 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in Viking Therapeutics by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,479,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,542,000 after buying an additional 322,689 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,479,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 446.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,357,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,972 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan bought 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,946.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,240 shares in the company, valued at $29,946. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $81.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.98 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $120.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $109.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.15.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

