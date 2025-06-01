VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Up 104.3% in May

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 104.3% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
CDC opened at $62.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.69. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $57.37 and a 1 year high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $734.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1,254.62 and a beta of 0.68.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.0847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,159.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
