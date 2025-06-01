Vicente Tome Sells 3,115 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) Director Vicente Tome sold 3,115 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$99.03, for a total value of C$308,474.71.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:QSR opened at C$97.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 494.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of C$83.32 and a one year high of C$102.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$92.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$93.26.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.

