Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 557.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,605,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,075 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 337.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,278,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 986,366 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 194.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,145,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,971,000 after acquiring an additional 756,604 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $90.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -863.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

